(The Center Square) — The independent investigation into what went wrong with ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day in Maricopa County, Arizona, came out with a report on Monday.
It dove into why some ballots printed were not processed by tabulators, which resulted in long lines and alternative methods needed to make sure people's ballots were counted, such as placing them in "Box 3" to be counted at the main county election center in downtown Phoenix.
Nowhere in the report did the author infer that the printer malfunctions led to a miscount of ballots.
Ultimately, the investigation concluded that the Oki B432 printers were tasked to "perform at the extreme edge of their capability, a level that could not be reliably sustained by a substantial number of printers." The report cited the 100-pound ballot paper with the 20-inch ballot caused printers to be overwhelmed.
Notably, the report says that "nothing" conducted prior with the printers suggested that "such a failure was likely."
In terms of recommendations, the investigation led by former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor said the county could go back to using 80-pound ballot paper, stop the use of "on-site tabulators," replace the printers or provide additional training on how to use them in case problems arise. The report added that it was "equipment failure" was the "primary cause" for issues, as opposed to human error.
County officials expressed their thanks for the investigation and report.
"I'm grateful for Justice McGregor's exhaustive investigative report," Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said in a statement. "I have always maintained that these failures were unacceptable, and we needed to address them and work on improvements. This report lays out how equipment failures were the main cause of the problems on Election Day. This report also notes how procedural matters should be bolstered to increase the likelihood of catching potential problems. I welcome and agree with that assessment. There are other potential policy solutions identified in the report that I believe are worth considering and discussing."
Election Day issues were later used as a tipping point for numerous lawsuits from Republican candidates, who argued that people were unable to vote due to the long lines and other issues resulting from the tabulator problem. On Election Day, there was an unsuccessful lawsuit by Republicans to keep polls open till 10 p.m. as opposed to closing at 7 p.m.