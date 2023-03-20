(The Center Square) – Discrimination based on hairstyle in the public workplace now carries legal consequences in Arizona.
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning hair discrimination within state agencies.
Members of the Black community have been pushing to codify protections involving hair, as the decision to wear dreadlocks, afros, or other natural hairstyles could lead to issues in the workplace.
“More importantly, it is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children: that you deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair at school and in the workplace without being perceived as unprofessional or suffering other negative consequences,” Hobbs said.
The executive order details what would be protected and that it would also apply to state contractors.
“It would require State agencies expressly prohibit discrimination based onhair texture and protective styles, such as braids, locs, twists, knots, and headwraps,in the workplace to safeguard against discrimination based on all race-based hairstyles,” the order states. “These policies should not supersede health and safety standards that are required for operational purposes.”
The order is part of the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, a nationwide campaign. The ultimate goal is to have legislation, not just executive orders, in all 50 states, and they’ve been successful in 20, according to their website.