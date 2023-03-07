(The Center Square) – A freshman Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives is facing a potential ethics investigation over claims made by a guest she invited to speak to lawmakers.
Veteran Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee Monday after failing to censure Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler.
At issue is Harris’ invitation, Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger, who spoke to the Senate Elections and House Municipal Oversight & Elections committees on Feb. 23. Speaking on behalf of her boyfriend, John Thaler of Scottsdale, Breger presented a conspiracy that tied the Sinaloa Cartel to a money laundering operation that implicated some of Harris’ fellow lawmakers, law enforcement, judges, religious institutions and other state officials.
GOP leadership condemned Breger’s comments but shot down Stahl Hamilton’s attempt to call a vote to censure Harris.
The complaint from legislative Democrats said Harris “facilitated defamation” by inviting Breger.
“Representative Liz Harris invited a guest to speak at a joint Elections Committee hearing,” Stahl Hamilton said. “Her star witness used our institution and platform to level – and put into the record – vile smears of laundering money for the Sinaloa Drug Cartel against dozens of sitting judges, elected officials, and the entire Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
On Feb. 28, Harris released a statement saying “what was presented at Thursday’s hearing was not sufficient to substantiate these extraordinary claims,” and added that the function of the committee is to listen to a number of experts, whether they agree with them or not.
Harris did not respond to a request for comment on the complaint Tuesday.
Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, led the hearing where the controversial presentation occurred. She was censured in March 2022 for controversial comments about fellow lawmakers at a convention.
The Ethics Committee – chaired by conservative Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale – will decide whether to pursue the complaint.