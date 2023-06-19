(The Center Square) – The Senate Majority Leadership Team is advising members to opt out of “per diem” subsistence payments during this current legislative break.
Although members of the legislature earn $24,000 per year for their service, A.R.S § 41-1104 allows members to collect subsistence pay for each day the legislature is in session, which may be used on living expenses.
After 120 days of session, which was May 9, members who live in Maricopa County collect $10 per day. Members who live outside the county collect $119 per day.
“If all 30 members receive subsistence pay during this eight-week period, this would cost the State a total of $83,944, before taxes,” according to a June 19 news release. “However, had the Legislative session ended the week of June 13, the maximum cost to the State would have been a total of $36,960, as members may receive subsistence payments during the interim.”
Should all lawmakers take their per diems, 12 News estimates the extended session would cost taxpayers more than $400,000 in extra payments.
According to subsection D, “Each member of the legislature may elect to opt out of receiving subsistence payments prescribed by subsections B and C of this section.”
The Senate adjourned on June 13 and will reconvene on July 31.