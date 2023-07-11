(The Center Square) – Arizona State University and Applied Materials, Inc., aided by the Arizona Commerce Authority, formed an alliance to bring more than $270 million to create the Materials-to-Fab Center in the university's MacroTechnology Works building at ASU Research Park.
The MTF Center will create a world-class shared research, development, and prototyping facility.
"The MTF Center will be designed to accelerate the transfer of innovations from ideation to fab prototype by bringing Applied Materials' state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing equipment into a collaborative environment where ASU and Applied Materials can work with industry partners, startups, government entities and academic institutions," according to a July 11 news release.
The center will provide students and faculty with opportunities for hands-on learning and research on the same equipment used in leading-edge production fabs.
"Applied Materials is the world's largest provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment," according to the news release. "The new MTF Center at ASU will be home to Applied's Center of Excellence in materials deposition technology."
The MTF Center's new lab is expected to be operational within two years. The project is supported by investments from the Arizona Commerce Authority, ASU, and Arizona New Economy Initiative funding and bonds.
Applied Materials' contributions are expected to be more than $200 million, including capital investments, equipment operation and maintenance, and research and scholarship funding, according to the news release.
"Today's announcement isn't just good for the semiconductor industry, it's good for the entire state and country," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a tweet. "This new facility is a reflection of the excellence at Arizona State University and demonstrates the commitment the state has in partnering with a private sector to help put America at the forefront of the semiconductor industry."