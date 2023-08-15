(The Center Square) – All Phoenix public libraries will have free Naloxone kits available as part of a city-wide program to help decrease fentanyl and opioid overdoses.
Naloxone, branded as Narcan, is a fast-acting medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. In 2022, 991 people died of an overdose in Phoenix, accounting for more than half of all overdose deaths in Maricopa County, according to an Aug. 14 news release.
"Our firefighters went on more than 3,800 calls related to this terrible crisis," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "We are trying to step up in every part of the city. We're joined today by departments including police and fire office of homeless solutions that are already working to save lives and get Naloxone out into the community."
Gallego said Naloxone kits will be on display at all public libraries, and anyone can obtain one without an ID.
"The kits feature two doses of NARCAN nasal spray, a pair of gloves, and an informational pamphlet featuring overdose symptoms and instructions," according to the news release.
Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said drug overdoses are very common among young people.
"I highly encourage Phoenicians to pick up a Narcan kit the next time you visit a Phoenix public library," she said. "I especially encourage those who are around young people to pick them up."
Ansari said she's grateful the city is implementing evidence-based solutions to put Narcan into the hands of people who may be most likely to witness an overdose.
"The bottom line is the more Phoenicians who carry Narcan, the fewer will die," she said.