(The Center Square)— Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly are looking to add another national park to Arizona.
The bipartisan duo is looking to turn Chiricahua National Monument into a park, which they say would promote the Wilcox area landmark, by introducing the Chiricahua National Park Act.
“Chiricahua National Monument has long been a beloved landmark in Southern Arizona,” Ciscomani said in a statement. “These unique formations draw visitors from across the nation and around the world to our state, and this tourism is an important part of our regional economy. With this legislation, the Chiricahuas will finally receive the designation they deserve. It is long overdue.”
Kelly also suggested that it would provide a needed economic boost to the rural southeastern corner of Arizona.
“Our bipartisan legislation to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park would further promote conservation, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities in Southern Arizona,” Kelly said.
The monument is known as the “Wonderland of Rocks” that spans over 12,000 acres. It was designated a national monument in April 1924 under President Calvin Coolidge, according to the National Parks Service.
Arizona currently has three national parks, including Grand Canyon National Park near Williams and Saguaro National Park near Tucson.
The legislation is the second bill introduced by Ciscomani, who took office in January and sponsored his first bill earlier last week.