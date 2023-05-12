(The Center Square) — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday morning that she signed the state budget into law on Thursday.
The budget, which came as a result of a compromise between state Republicans and the Democratic governor, will go into effect July 1.
"Today, we showed what happens when pragmatic leaders come together and compromise to get things done for Arizonans. While it isn't perfect, this budget is an important step towards making housing more affordable, building more roads, bridges and broadband access, expanding children's health insurance, and investing in our public schools," Hobbs said in a statement.
"I'm glad legislative leaders were able to come together to deliver for Arizona, and I look forward to our continued partnership," she added.
Due to the split nature of the Legislature, as Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers, some thought that a budget deal would go into the eleventh hour and risk a government shutdown.
"Arizona families have been crippled by reckless policies from the Democrat-controlled federal government, which have led to soaring gas prices, food prices, climbing interest rates and supply chain issues. I'm happy to report that because of the conservative Republican policies implemented at the state-level over the past 10 years, Arizona is in a strong economic position to give back to its citizens to help offset these rising costs," said Senate President Warren Petersen.
Although the budget bills passed with bipartisan support, some Democrats voted against it because it did not cap or cut back on the universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program. The ESA program allows parents to use the majority of state funding allotted for their child at a public school and pay for tuition at a school of their choosing or other approved educational materials.
As The Center Square previously reported, groups like Save Our Schools Arizona were fully against the budget, whereas the Arizona Education Association backed the budget but was against the fact that it did not do anything to scale back the school choice program.