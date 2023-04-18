(The Center Square) – Chandler area Republicans have chosen to recommend the lawmaker who the Arizona House of Representatives expelled as an option to fill the vacancy her absence created.
Republicans in Legislative District 13 on Monday night selected Julie Willoughby, Steve Steele and the formerly-expelled Liz Harris as options for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill the seat lawmakers removed Harris from.
Willoughby lost to Harris by fewer than 300 votes for the second District 13 seat in 2022.
Nine people were nominated to become one of the three at a packed precinct committee meeting on Monday night in Chandler.
Harris was still widely supported among precinct committeemen, but she could be a long shot to be named by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The report she ushered into a joint committee hearing named a number of the supervisors as being involved in a money laundering scheme connected to the Sinaloa Cartel.
The presentation is what led to Harris being voted out of her seat by fellow House lawmakers last week.
During the first round of voting, she quickly secured a spot on the replacement list with 107 votes, with Willoughby winning 95 votes. Steele won the third slot on the second ballot with 86 votes.
Harris has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing despite what the House Ethics Committee determined.
Outside of the meeting, a protest ensued throughout the night to advocate for a reinstatement of the expelled lawmaker.
Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit formally informed the Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes about the three names picked on Tuesday morning, according to The Washington Post.