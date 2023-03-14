(The Center Square) – The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the Consumer Price Index for the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area jumped by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in February, as local consumer price pressures remained among the highest in the country.
With inflation rates across the country a 6% over the last year, researchers detailed prices across the area as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers spiked by 1.2% for the two months ending in February 2023. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that all the most recent increases had been primarily fueled by rising food and shelter costs.
Over the last year, food prices increased by 10.1%, with prices for food at home rising by 8.6% as costs for meats, poultry, fish and eggs jumped 3.9%, and items such as cereals and bakery products rose by 14.6%.
Since the start of the year, food prices have increased by 2.7% for the two months ending in February. With prices higher in four of the six grocery categories, researchers noted food at home costs were up by 1.9%, and food costs away from home increased by 4.0%. Overall, in the food away from home department, prices were up by 12.3% over the year.
During 2023, the index for all items less food and energy increased 9.1%, with such variables as shelter (16.1%), other goods and services (8.4%), and household furnishings and operations (8.1%) ranking as the primary drivers.
As inflation has lingered across much of the country over the last year, rising costs for homes and apartments here in Phoenix have proven to be steady, with inflation hitting a peak of 13% in Metro Phoenix over the 12 months ending in August 2022.
At the same time, local consumer prices rose 9.5% for all of 2022, giving the area the nation’s second-highest metro inflation rate after Miami at 9.9%.