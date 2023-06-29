(The Center Square) – The City of Glendale reached an agreement with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on June 28 for the board to provide over $7.1 million toward four affordable housing communities.
The project, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is expected to provide 790 new multi-family rental units to the valley, serving approximately 1,465 people per year beginning in Jan. 2024. In addition to the ARPA allocation, Glendale will provide more than $2.98 million in funding, and will waive more than $1.2 million in development fees.
“Our partnership with the City of Glendale represents a significant step forward in addressing the pressing need for accessible and affordable homes for our community, especially for our seniors,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman. “This collaboration is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to ensure that individuals and families have access to safe and affordable housing options in Maricopa County.”
Each housing development will offer 1-3 bedroom apartments for applicants with up to 60% of the area median income. For example, a family of four must earn less than $56,100 per year to be eligible.
“Adding these new housing options in Glendale will help alleviate the challenges faced by many individuals and families feeling the squeeze on their budgets from inflation,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo said. “By providing more affordable rental options, we are not only addressing a critical need but also fostering a stronger, more inclusive community where everyone has a place to call home.”
The four communities include Villa Manuel “Lito” Pena, 67 Flats, Juniper Square and Unity at Glendale.
Villa Manuel “Lito” Pena will be located at 5619 N. 67th Avenue, with 80 units to be available by Jan. 2023.
The housing development 67 Flats will be located at the northwest corner of 67th and Maryland Avenues, with the earliest renters expected in Dec. 2025. As many as 384 units will be available.
Juniper Square, also located at the northwest corner of 67th and Maryland Avenues, will include 221 units exclusively for seniors. First tenants can be expected in the fall of 2025.
Unity at Glendale will be located at 4751 W. Glendale Avenue, with 105 units available in May 2025.
“I love to see Glendale growing, especially with more affordable housing for our citizens,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said. “These developments are vital.”