(The Center Square) – The Arizona House Ethics Committee determined that Rep. Liz Harris violated House Rule 1 by inviting a woman to testify that falsely accused a wide range of Arizona officials of being affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel.
Committee members all agreed that Harris "committed disorderly behavior" as outlined in a complaint by her colleague, Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, and are going to let the House decide "what disciplinary measures should be taken," the committee wrote in a report to Speaker Ben Toma on Tuesday.
The ethics hearing in March largely centered around text messages that Harris knew about the content of a presentation from Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger on Feb. 23. Harris denied that she knew Breger was going to make the accusations related to the drug cartel.
"The committee finds that, as the primary organizer of the Joint Hearing and the acting Vice Chair during Breger's presentation, Representative Harris violated the inherent obligation to protect the integrity of the House," the report stated.
Disciplinary actions could be things such as a censure, which is considered a strong rebuke, or even as strong as expulsion from the House. It's unclear what might be on the table for Harris.
House Democrats praised the decision from the Republican-led committee.
"I appreciate the diligent and transparent work done by the House Ethics Committee. The findings are definite and supported by evidence and testimony – and it is now time for House Republicans to hold Representative Harris accountable," House Democratic Leader Andrés Cano said in a statement. "When House Democrats asked for a censure earlier this year, House Republicans said no. The report now clearly demonstrates that Representative Harris has damaged the integrity of the institution that we all hold dear, and House Republicans need to tell us what their plan is to make sure this doesn't happen again."