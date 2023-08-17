(The Center Square) – A new Arizona State University course is using Taylor Swift to show social psychology phenomena starting this fall semester.
The class is called “Psychology of Taylor Swift – Advanced Topics of Social Psychology” but it won’t be a fan-club meeting for Swift, according to Alexandra Wormley, a PhD student in the psychology department who is teaching the class.
Each week, Wormley will connect a theme from a Swift album to a topic in social psychology.
“The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena – gossip, relationships, revenge,” said Wormley in an Aug. 10 news release. “The class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike her – we want to be able to learn about psychology.”
Wormley believes this will make psychology concepts more engaging. When students can relate course material to their own lives, research shows it increases comprehension and retention, according to Wormley.
“The goal of this course is to deepen your understanding of a variety of topics within social psychology through empirical readings, in-class discussions, and research question generation using Swift as a focal point,” the Taylor Swift Museum tweeted.
Wormley said students do not have to be Swift fans to take the course.
“I actually hope someone who is not a fan takes the class,” she said. “The class will be much more engaging if we can challenge ourselves to think from other perspectives, like that of a Taylor Swift hater.”
ASU isn’t the only school using pop culture to relate to its students. In 2016, the University of Glasgow offered a philosophy class called “D’oh! The Simpsons Introduce Philosophy.”
Nine professors from St. Edward's University agree that “pop culture makes you smarter.”