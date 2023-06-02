Intern Reporter

Lauren Scott is a senior at Hillsdale College studying history and journalism. Last year she was the assistant opinions editor at her college newspaper, the Hillsdale Collegian, and this year she is the city news editor. She is program director at Hillsdale's student-run radio station, WRFH Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM. Lauren is also a documentary filmmaker and has been involved in the production of several biographical history documentaries.