(The Center Square) – After serving on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors since 2016, Bill Gates announced on June 1 he would not run for reelection in 2024.
Gates released a statement on Twitter saying he planned to “pursue other interests and opportunities.” His announcement comes after the Board of Supervisors faced many false allegations of election fraud following the 2020 and 2022 elections.
After upholding the results of the 2020 presidential election, Gates and his family received death threats, criticism, and online harassment, according to a May 6 Washington Post article. While overseeing elections in 2022, the threats Gates received were so violent he was temporarily moved to an undisclosed location, according to NBC News.
“At Maricopa County, I kept government lean, taxes low, supported our most vulnerable residents, and told the truth about our elections in the face of false information,” Gates said.
Brahm Resnik, Reporter at KPNX 12 News, NBC affiliate in Phoenix, tweeted, “Former Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio is already running for Bill Gates’ District 3 seat on Maricopa County Board.”
According to a June 1 Arizona Central article by Sasha Hupka, DiCiccio said an official announcement would come after summer.
Gates said he plans to finish the remainder of his term and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.
“As this chapter comes to an end, I rest well knowing that I led with integrity, compassion, and dignity,’ Gates said. “Regardless of personal partisan preferences or external pressure, I remained focused on making our region the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”