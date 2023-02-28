(The Center Square) – Two of Arizona's state Senate Democratic leaders are taking a step back.
Democratic Senate Leader Raquel Terán and Democratic Senate Caucus Whip Rosanna Gabaldón announced Tuesday they are resigning from their party positions this week.
"Our caucus is united and ready to move forward to make reality better for every Arizonan," Terán said in a release. "I have full faith that the upcoming leadership team will continue our good work. My decision to step down is not made lightly, but one that I am sure will serve the caucus in the long run."
Terán said she's stepping away to explore the next steps in her career. The former chairwoman of the state's Democratic Party is reportedly exploring a bid to replace U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a progressive Democrat in a safe district who is running to replace Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024.
Gabaldón said she is "taking time to focus on her personal affairs and support the caucus outside of a formal leadership role."
"I truly cherish my time serving the caucus as Whip," Gabaldón said. "To best serve my district as its Senator, I need to prioritize my personal obligations and focus on supporting our caucus outside of formal leadership constraints."
The two are not resigning from their seats, rather just the leadership positions within the 13-member caucus. The Democratic Caucus will hold an election for new leadership on Thursday morning, the release said.