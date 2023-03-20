(The Center Square) – A new report on Arizona's ongoing water crisis offers solutions that allow the free market and voluntary action to replace federal, state or government mandates.
With state policymakers desperate for solutions that will both save water and leave the state economically viable, Property and Environment Research Center is offering its latest report, Arizona Water Reform, as food for thought.
Co-authored by research fellows Bryan Leonard and Tate Watkins and co-produced with the Goldwater Institute, the report outlines several recommendations aimed at improving water allocation and enhancing water supplies across the Grand Canyon state.
As it is, with water supplies now dwindling all around, the state is in the midst of undergoing some of the most drastic cuts its Colorado River has known, with all of it playing a major role in the water supply threats now being faced by all.
Just last year, state lawmakers invested $1 billion in the ongoing search for solutions to the growing issue.
"With water supplies dwindling and Arizona's population expected to continue rising in the next two decades, the time is now to address the state's looming water crisis," the report details.
State leaders are considering water reuse and desalination to maintain their standing.
Co-author Goldwater President and CEO Victor Riches suggests improving legal and policy institutions that ensure markets for surface water remain plentiful, establishing a state water trust to facilitate market trading and lower transaction costs and empowering farmers to engage in beneficial water transfers, even outside immigration districts.
Researchers stress that making improvements to the system doesn't necessarily mean more government involvement.
"On the contrary, promoting more efficient use of water will yield reforms that allow markets to function better," the report adds. "Responsibilities such as defining property rights and adjudicating disputes are traditional, anodyne roles for government, and markets are better at revealing opportunities than governments are at predicting them, including when it comes to the potential for conservation. Also, markets lead to voluntary win-win outcomes, while political allocation of resources entails government picking winners and losers."