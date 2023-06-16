(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's acting U.S. Department of Labor secretary is working her way toward a high-profile confirmation hearing that could leave Arizona's Senate delegation choosing between the president and their constituents' highest political priority.
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su has failed to receive a verbal commitment from U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, among others. With a simple majority necessary to confirm Biden's pick and Republicans likely unified, the president will need nearly every Democrat and the newly-independent Sinema on board with Su.
Biden's nominee has faced contentious House and Senate hearings, with Republicans grilling her about her time as Labor commissioner in California and her votes on high-profile propositions friendly to unions.
Notably, Su directed state employees not to comply with federal immigration law.
She issued two memos to her then-employees instructing them not to comply with requests made by ICE and Border Patrol agents, one in May and one in July of 2017. In the latter, she wrote "a worker's immigration status is irrelevant in determining whether an employer has violated state labor laws."
Su later added, "there is no doubt the presence of federal immigration agents in our offices would have a substantial chilling effect on the willingness of workers to report labor law violations" and would cause "considerable harm" to workers.
The message has brought new criticism that Su's nomination is no longer a labor issue but one of illegal immigration, consistently the most critical issue for Arizona voters.
"Immigration is currently the #1 issue for Arizona voters and puts our two Democratic Senators between a rock and a hard place on this issue," said Mike Noble, chief of research and founder at Noble Predictive Insights. "As a Democrat in Arizona, you can't be soft on immigration and expect to win statewide – period."
Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party in December 2022 but still caucuses with Democrats as an Independent.
Neither Sinema – who is facing re-election in 2024 – nor Kelly responded to requests for comment.
Sinema's criticism of Biden's handling of Title 42's sunset has been pronounced. She's said the president's termination of the COVID-19 pandemic-era rule allowing asylum seekers to be turned away at the border has been "unacceptable."
"As Title 42 ends, I'll continue pushing for additional assistance to Arizona communities in need, and I will keep working with Senator Tillis and other bipartisan partners to help secure our border, keep Arizonans safe, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely," Sinema said on May 12.
Su's final Senate confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.