(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed Senate Bill 1413, a bill that would have made homeless encampments on private property trespassing.
The bill would have also allowed cities to remove homeless encampments' property if after a warning they are not claimed within 24 hours. If not claimed within 14 days, the property would be destroyed. Counties and municipalities would be required to clean the area.
In Hobbs' June 5 veto letter to Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, she stated there are more constitutional solutions to the state's homeless issue.
"People become and remain unsheltered for a variety of reasons," Hobbs said. "This legislation addresses none of those root causes, offers no pathways to assistance, and effectively criminalizes experiencing homelessness. I invite you to join me in pursuing more productive solutions that respect human and constitutional rights."
Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, offered a veto response regarding her legislation.
"This bill was to serve as a tool for municipalities to use in an effort to get these individuals off the streets and into services connecting them to shelter, sanitation facilities, health care and meals," Wadsack said. "Various outreach groups, like Gospel Rescue Mission, have availability right now to serve these individuals and get them back on their feet. If Governor Hobbs' goal is to turn Arizona into California, her veto of this bill will surely contribute to our state's demise."
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Point-in-Time Estimates of Homelessness Report, Arizona has more than 13,000 homeless people. While there was only a 1% national increase in homelessness, Arizona experienced a 23% jump in its homeless population between 2020 and 2022.
SB 1413 was one of seven bills vetoed by Hobbs that day. Others include a bill that would have amended certain election laws and a bill that would have made showing sexually explicit imagery to students a felony.