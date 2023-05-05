(The Center Square)— Many Arizona taxpayers could have a roughly $30 settlement check in their mailbox as soon as next week following government legal action against TurboTax.
Nine other states, including New York, Tennessee, and Texas, all took part in a lawsuit against TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit, for what they say was deceptively getting people to pay for tax services that should have been free in the first place. However, all 50 states are part of the final agreement made between the states and the company, according to a statement.
“Every year, millions of taxpayers go online and do exactly what they are supposed to do: file their taxes,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement.
“The deceptive practices of TurboTax took advantage of good faith taxpayers and nudged them into giving up some of their hard-earned dollars. This settlement rights a wrong and puts that money back into the pockets of taxpayers who never should’ve paid to simply file their taxes.”
According to the statement from her office, Arizona got a $3.3 million cut of the $141 million settlement, and it will be distributed to about 108,000 customers.
New York Attorney General Leticia James led the effort, and she said in a statement that the company targeted the poor specifically.
“Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to,” James said. “For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit.”