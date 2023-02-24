(The Center Square)- Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed the Phoenix business community Friday morning amid shake-ups and tensions between her and the Republican-led Legislature.
She focused primarily on workforce development and water issues in her remarks and discussion with Cheryl Lombard, the organization’s president.
Lombard asked Hobbs to clarify comments past remarks about economic growth in Arizona.
“We’re at a point where if we’re not really planning strategically, and I know so many of the folks in this room and have been of this conversation for a long time, that we’re gonna run out of water,” Hobbs said. “And I don’t mean scare everyone, it’s not that dire.”
“But we have to plan strategically and at the same time, we’re dealing with a water crisis, we’re dealing with a housing crisis. That means building more housing, and so we have to balance those things. I would never suggest we should stop building housing, because we need it. We have to do it in a way that’s sustainable,” she added.
The maintenance of economic growth has been a major ongoing discussion among the state’s public and private sector leaders, as the population in Arizona continues to rise along with investments from different industries.
In addition, the governor criticized the state Legislature, as she recently vetoed both the Republican-backed budget and Senate Bill 1184, which would have stopped cities from charging a rent tax.
“It’s not a surprise to any of you that it’s probably the most anti-business Legislature we’ve seen in a while,” she said. “While the margins are very close, the ideology is not, and is maybe the most extreme ideology we’ve seen.”
Hobbs caused a stir in the Arizona business community last week after removing all members of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, which helps foster the economic relationship between the state and the country, and said they could reapply. These members included prominent local leaders such as Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Sanders.