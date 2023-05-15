(The Center Square) – The City of Tempe was allocated $7.3 million on May 15 to renovate a motel into a homeless shelter.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the investment as a part of a broader $30 million project to provide solutions to combat homelessness across the county.
"This collaborative project with the City of Tempe is another important step towards addressing homelessness in our community," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4. "With the purchase of this motel, we can provide shelter and support to those in need, and help them find a sustainable plan to end their homelessness."
The funding comes as Maricopa County's homelessness problem continues to grow.
As previously reported, the Maricopa County Association of Governments determined a 7% uptick in homeless since last year as of January, reaching 9,642 people facing homeliness countywide. Phoenix city officials, under court order, recently cleared out a large homeless camp called "the Zone" of hundreds of unhoused people.
The Tempe property will contain 60 units, allowing for up to 120 people to live in the motel at a time. Residents of all ages, including their pets, may live at the shelter. Officials didn't release the location of the hotel.
"We are grateful to Maricopa County for their leadership and partnership and this new opportunity to expand our comprehensive response to homelessness," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. "Through new investments, strategies and partnerships, we are making progress in elevating the continued health, safety and quality of life of our entire community."
All residents will receive case management services provided by the City of Tempe's Community Health and Human Services administration. The program will provide employment opportunities through the Tempe Works job program, as well as resources for long-term housing options.
"Homelessness is a complex issue that requires a coordinated effort to address. By pooling our resources and working together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness," said Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers, District 1. "I am grateful for this collaboration with the City of Tempe and Mayor Woods to expand the region's shelter capacity and support services for people experiencing homelessness."
The $7.3 million in funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was enacted to help communities harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Tempe will provide an additional $3 million toward the project.
Tempe will operate the property as a homeless shelter for the next 10 years. Following this time, the city can convert it into another use, such as an affordable housing apartment complex.