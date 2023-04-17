(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows that the public funds spent on a new $2.1 billion Arizona Coyotes arena and entertainment district project in Tempe will outweigh the tax benefits to the area.
The nonprofit think tank Grand Canyon Institute's Dave Wells concluded that analysis funding by the team and city overstated the benefits to the community.
"GCI's analysis finds that the project will not generate nearly sufficient additional municipal tax revenue to offset revenue the city has allocated to the CFD to assist in paying off the project's $208 million bond," Wells concluded. "For every $2.70 of tax dollars redirected to the CFD, Tempe will only gain $1 in new revenue."
Meanwhile, supporters of the new venue funded an independent study from ASU's Seidman Research Institute saying local benefits would be greater than previously estimated. In their Monday report, the institute said the "average earnings per new job will be 35% higher than CSL report estimates ($100k per year vs. $73k per year)."
The report concluded that the CSL report estimates for new tax revenues are significantly understated.
Tempe taxpayers will have the opportunity to vote on the arena and entertainment district deal in a May 16 voter referendum.
The city would bond $208 million in a deal where it has agreed to pay as much as $229 million for infrastructure at the site along with agreeing to a 30-year abatement of property taxes on the arena, music venue and Coyotes practice facility along with an eight-year abatement for the district's hotels, residential units, retail and office spaces.
The land will remain city-owned but the Government Property Lease Excise Tax on the property, in place of property taxes, will be the subject of the abatement.
GCI compared the deal to alternative projects at the site that would not require bonds and found that the tax benefits were not significantly different for each.
"Proponents of the TED (Tempe Entertainment District) argue it is the best possible use for the land," Wells wrote. "If the TED does not go forward, the land would not stay vacant. It would eventually be developed. GCI completed two opportunity cost analyses; both found no significant revenue difference between the TED and alternative uses."
The Coyotes hired Convention, Sports and Leisure – owned by Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees venture Legends Hospitality Management – to show the benefits of a new arena to Tempe.
CSL projected the deal would lead to $13.1 billion in net new spending in Tempe over the 30-year lease, including a $154.3 million nominal net return. But GCI looked at the numbers and said that the non-NHL event estimates at the venue were overstated and the assumptions on a complete build-out, including two hotels at the site, were also optimistic.
GCI concluded that casual visitor spending, not that of locals, was the only thing that would gain with a new arena, and those proceeds would be $39 million over 30 years in Tempe, with $104 million in taxes lost to the tax capture in the entertainment district at that same time for a net $65 million taxpayer loss.
"This result is consistent with a myriad of other economic studies which have found that professional sport team stadium or arena subsidies have low pay-off rates," Wells wrote.
The tax capture includes half of the Tempe sales tax and commercial lease tax, 75% of the city lodging tax, and the eight-year GPLET lease tax abatement. That money will be used to fund the $208 million bond.
"Overall gross tax revenue to the city from the project is not likely to exceed alternative uses of the site that do not require a CFD (community facilities district to bond)," Wells wrote. "Because the Coyotes have been in the Phoenix MSA for more than 30 years and most entertainment spending is simply redistributed, the impact on the greater Phoenix metropolitan economy is negligible."