(The Center Square) – Attorney General Kris Mayes, alongside the Baron & Budd law office, issued a lawsuit against numerous chemical companies for the usage of cancer-causing agents that have seeped into drinking water and ingested.
The lawsuit claims that many of the defendants have found some of their chemicals to be dangerous through their own studies but that nothing has been done. For example, 3M Chemical published as early as 1980 studies showing perfluorooctane sulfonate stays in human bodies for years, yet the company continues to use the chemical today.
"These companies have known for decades that so-called 'forever chemicals' would contaminate water supplies for generations to come but chose to sell their products anyway," Mayes said in a news release.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals are often used in everyday products, such as nonstick pans, certain fabrics and fire retardants. Due to their water-soluble nature, the chemicals can be ingested directly, or leak into groundwater. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality most recently discovered the chemicals in the groundwater of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, located five miles southeast of Tucson.
"Studies indicate that exposure of PFOA and PFOS over certain levels may result in developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy or to breastfed infants (e.g., low birth weight, accelerated puberty, skeletal variations), cancer (e.g., testicular, kidney), liver effects (e.g., tissue damage), immune effects (e.g., antibody production and immunity), thyroid effects and other effects (e.g., cholesterol changes)," the Environmental Protection Agency said.
While some of the companies, such as 3M, promise to gradually eliminate the usage of these compounds, Mayes argues action needs to be taken sooner, with financial repercussions.
"This is an important step to improve and protect Arizona's water quality for decades to come," said Karen Peters, the Director of Arizona's Department of Environmental Quality.
The defendants include 3M Chemical, AGC Chemicals, Asahi Glass Company, Angus International Safety Group, Archroma Management, Arkema, BASF, Buckeye Fire Equipment, Carrier Global, Central Sprinkler, Chemdesign Products, Chemguard, Chemicals Incorporated, Chubb Fire, Clariant Corporation, Corteva, Deepwater Chemicals, John Doe Defendants, Dupont de Nemours, Dynax, Fire Products GP Holding, Johnson Controls International, Kidde, Nation Ford Chemical Company, National Foam, Raytheon Technologies, Chemours Company, Tyco Fire Products and UTC Fire and Security.
As of May 29, none of the companies have issued a response to the Arizona Office of the Attorney General.