(The Center Square) – Attorney General Kris Mayes, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, sued Vision Solar LLC and one of its lead generators, Solar Xchange LLC, and its owner, for several violations concerning unlawful telemarketing sales calls and misrepresentations of the sale and installation of residential solar panels in Arizona.
Vision Solar violated the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Federal Telephone Solicitation Rule, the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, and the Arizona Telephone Solicitations Act, the complaint alleges.
“Vision Solar violated state and federal law by making false, misleading, or unsubstantiated statements about, among other things, energy savings consumers could realize, available tax rebates and incentives, that the monthly payment for solar panels would replace consumers’ current electric bill, and that consumers would begin to realize savings immediately,” according to a July 27 news release.
The complaint alleges that Vision Solar’s telemarketers falsely claimed to be affiliated with a government agency. Vision Solar’s telemarketers also called consumers who are on the Do Not Call Registry.
“Arizona’s sunny climate has made residential solar a fast-growing industry in our state,” Mayes said. “However, solar is a major investment that should be considered by consumers without being subject to unfair pressure tactics. I will not tolerate dishonest sales practices or harassment through unwanted calls that pressure consumers into unfavorable contracts.”
Solar Xchange and its owner, Mark Getts, agreed to a settlement and will be prohibited from misrepresenting that they are affiliated with any utility or government agency, making unsubstantiated claims regarding the cost of installing solar panels, and engaging in abusive telemarketing practices, according to the news release. The order also imposes a civil penalty of $13.8 million with all but $125,000 suspended.