(The Center Square) – With federal taxes due on April 18, Attorney General Kris Mayes warned Arizonans about tax season scams.
It's common for scammers to prey on people when paying their taxes. If contacted, be sure to process the message before acting. Often a quick response out of anxiety can result in successful phishing.
"Beware of unsolicited phone calls or emails claiming to be from the IRS and threatening action," said Attorney General Mayes. "Remember that the IRS will never call, email or text you out of the blue to demand immediate payment. Simply hang up and contact the IRS directly using information from the official IRS website. Stay vigilant and protect your personal and financial information from scammers."
In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission received 2.8 million fraud reports. One in ten Americans falls victim to fraud each year. There are ways to prevent this, according to Mayes.
Criminals will often use intimidating language, threatening legal action. They may demand payment through gift cards or personal information. Never give out your social security number or bank account info over the phone or email. It's important to remember that the IRS would not use these pressure tactics.
For anyone looking to file their taxes with an outside preparer, be sure to use the IRS directory to determine if the tax preparer has proper credentialing. For an additional amount of security, file early with a secure internet connection.
The IRS offers multiple resources to assist with tax season. Their website offers a section to see how much you owe, as well as a means of checking on the state of your refund. Any scam emails or links can be forwarded to the IRS at phishing@irs.gov.