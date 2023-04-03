(The Center Square) – In 2015, Arizona joined 18 other states in adopting April as Financial Literacy month. Treasurer Kimberly Yee renewed this for 2023 through a proclamation on April 1.
According to Yee, 57% of Americans cannot afford a $1,000 emergency, and inflation increased in Phoenix by 8.5% over the past year.
This follows Yee designating the week of Feb. 27 to March 3 as Arizona Saves Week.
With consumers ending 2021 with almost $1 trillion in credit-card debt and less than half of adults having a budget, Yee says this month is necessary to create public fiscal awareness.
“I hereby call upon all citizens of the State of Arizona to save more. Save for an emergency. Save for your child’s education. Save for retirement. Pledge to sustain that action during the following year,” she added.
According to Moneyrates.com, the Council for Economic Education reports Arizona as one of 21 states with required personal finance course requirements for high schoolers.
Yee recommended all interested Arizonans visit the Financial Education Resources Portal on the Office of the Arizona State Treasurer website for guidance. She also urged all families to consider using the Arizona Education Savings Plan to invest in their children’s future education.