(The Center Square) – A man died on June 23 after climbing the secondary International Boundary Fence near San Luis, Arizona.
On the evening of June 22, remote video surveillance system operators observed four individuals climbing the fence. U.S. Border Patrol agents were then dispatched to the area, according to a July 24 news release.
An agent arrived and arrested one adult male subject north of the secondary fence.
The remote video surveillance shows a man falling from the fence a few minutes after agents were dispatched. When agents encountered the man, a citizen of Mexico, he was lying face down, bleeding from his head, on the concrete beneath the fence. The man was unconscious but had a pulse and the agent requested emergency medical services be dispatched to the scene, according to the news release.
As agents were helping the fallen man, the third man, also a citizen of Mexico, fell from the boundary fence and sustained injuries to his back and abdomen but remained conscious, according to the news release. The man is in stable condition.
A fourth man was seen on top of the boundary fence and was rescued by the fire department. He was then taken into the U.S. Border Patrol custody.
San Luis Fire Department EMS arrived on scene and took over primary medical care of both men who had fallen from the fence.
EMS transported the two men to Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona and agents provided hospital watch.
One of the men died from his injuries early the next morning.
“This incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility,” according to the news release. “The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.”