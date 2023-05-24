(The Center Square) – Some of Arizona’s most prominent political and educational figures have been forbidden from traveling to Russia.
The Russian government banned Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona State University President Michael Crow, U.S. Rep. Eli Crane, and hundreds of other notable figures from stepping foot in its country.
“In response to the regularly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the [Joe] Biden administration, which, according to Washington’s plan, are designed to inflict maximum damage on Russia by personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, as a countermeasure, entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,” a translated English announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said. “It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction.”
Hobbs’ office didn’t respond to a request for comment on the ban. It’s unclear why the freshman Democrat was added to the list.
Crow made the list, but it appears the move was connected to his position as Chairman of digital information nonprofit In-Q-Tel’s board of directors. The organization regularly cooperates with American intelligence agencies and appears to have assisted Ukraine in providing intelligence.
“So, I’ve been added to the list of people banned from Russia,” Crow said Tuesday. “I will miss those cards and flowers from Putin.”
Other In-Q-Tel officials made the list.
The total number of Americans banned from entering Russia, counting the latest additions, amounts to more than 1,800 people. Some on the list, including former U.S. Sen. John McCain, are deceased. A total of 17 Arizonans are on the list.