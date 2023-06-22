(The Center Square) – The Arizona State Senate voted 16-14 to pass HCR2039, which will place on the ballot a proposition that would terminate gubernatorial emergency powers after 30 days unless extended by the state Legislature.
The resolution sponsored by Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, does allow for exceptions to the termination. The state of emergency can only be extended by the legislature for 30 days at a time. The petition would need to support from at least one-third of each legislative chamber.
Chaplik wrote the legislation after reflecting on the state’s indefinite state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just over three years and three months ago, the Governor of Arizona first declared a state of emergency for COVID-19,” Chaplick said. “It was finally terminated last year, having lasted 750 days. Arizona wasn’t unique, as governors across this country were ruling by executive order during this time for far longer than the promised 15 days that people were told would be needed to ‘stop and slow the spread.’”
The resolution goes to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who is required to include the proposition in the next general election.
“This sort of executive rule without any oversight should never happen again,” Chaplik said. “That’s why House Concurrent Resolution 2039 was introduced. It’s a solution, not just to what happened in COVID lockdowns, but as the proper policy for handling all state emergencies.”