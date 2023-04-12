(The Center Square) – The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris Wednesday, following an ethics committee report finding she "committed disorderly behavior."
The committee found Harris to be in violation of House Rule 1 for inviting a woman who gave a presentation making false allegations connecting Arizona officials to the Sinaloa Cartel.
The vote to remove her from office under House Resolution 2003 was 47-12.
"Ms. Breger presented information and distributed materials at the Joint Hearing that she claimed showed this alleged criminal activity to have been overseen by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and committed by various private citizens, government employees, and appointed and elected officials, including current Arizona legislators," the resolution states.
A two-thirds supermajority is required to expel a member, which is considered the highest form of action against a lawmaker by the chamber.
"You will always remember this vote," Rep. David Livingston – who voted to expel Harris – said, urging that "this is not personal."
In 2018, lawmakers expelled Rep. Dan Shooter for allegations of sexual harassment.
"Expulsion sets a bad precedent," Republican Rep. Alex Kolodin said in voting against Harris' expulsion.
The report and subsequent hearing stemmed from an ethics complaint filed by Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, after the controversial presentation.
"This is a sad day for our institution. But it is a necessary day," said Democratic Minority Leader Andrés Cano. "There has been real damage done to the lives and reputations of people who did not deserve it. Most importantly, the integrity of this House has been jeopardized."
Republicans and Democrats alike questioned Harris over text messages at a hearing last month. The messages indicated that she likely knew about the content of Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger's presentation on Feb. 23.
"It's a sad day," House Speaker Ben Toma, who Breger implicated in the cartel allegations, told reporters following Harris' expulsion.