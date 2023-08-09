(The Center Square) – Arizona Republicans are split on their support for former President Donald Trump, with some saying they only support the president and not the party.
Half of Arizona Republicans consider themselves supporters of the Republican Party, while 25% say their loyalty lies with Trump, according to the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse. The July AZPOP asked GOP voters to describe themselves as supporters of the Republican Party, Trump, or both.
According to this poll, 50% of Republicans consider themselves supporters of the GOP. In comparison, 25% are loyal to Trump, and the remaining 25% view themselves as both party and Trump supporters, according to the Aug. 6 report.
This AZPOP surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Arizona between July 13 to July 17 and had a margin of error of ± 3.1%. The sample included 346 Republicans yielding a margin of error of ±5.27%. This AZPOP is from Noble Predictive Insights.
"The influence of Donald Trump among Republicans remains strong, but the party is not entirely monolithic in its loyalties," said Mike Noble, NPI Founder & CEO. "The wealth divide in party versus Trump loyalty is a significant finding, indicating that economic factors and platforms may play a big role in shaping voters' preferences come election season."
College-educated voters and those with a household income of $100,000 or more were more likely to prioritize the party over Trump, 65% each, according to the report.
Voters with high school or less education and household incomes below $50,000 make up the majority of the Trump supporter group, 39% and 31%, respectively.
In a matchup against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump holds a lead with 62% supporting him compared to DeSantis' 38%.
"The poll results show that 57% of Republicans prefer a candidate who appeals to conservatives, while 43% prefer a candidate who appeals to the middle," according to the report.