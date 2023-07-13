(The Center Square)— Grass lawns will become a thing of the past for new homes in Scottsdale starting Aug. 15, as the city council unanimously passed an ordinance banning them as a method of saving water.
"The City Council's decision further establishes Scottsdale's commitment to sustainable water management," Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale's Water's executive director, said in a news release Tuesday.
"By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region," he added.
The measure is an attempt for the growing desert community to exceed its goals of reducing water usage by 5% or more. According to the release, the public sector, businesses, as well as residents are already beating that goal this year so far. In terms of the Aug. 15 deadline, it applies to single-family homes that are "constructed or permitted" after that date.
The release added that when Scottsdale water consumers were asked about the decision in June, 86% of those surveyed backed the move.
Water conservation in Scottsdale and surrounding areas has remained a hot topic, particularly with the nearby unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills.
Scottsdale stopped providing Rio Verde Foothills water on Jan. 1, which made access to water especially difficult for hundreds of residents in the affluent community in northeast Maricopa County. State government eventually stepped in last month, when Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill requiring the city to provide water once again through a "standpipe district". The Arizona Republic reported that the city of Scottsdale was satisfied with the outcome of the legislation in terms of addressing immediate needs.