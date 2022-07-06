(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that invests $1 billion to "secure Arizona's water future." according to a press release from his office.
The plan will spend $1 billion over three years on projects to bring more water to Arizona. It aims to help families, businesses, and the agricultural industry.
"Today, we are taking a bold step to do what the men and women of Arizona hired us to do – position our state for success today, tomorrow and for generations to come," Ducey said in a July 6 press release. "This legislation is crucial for our continued growth and prosperity. It will ensure Arizona remains a land of opportunity for families and for businesses large and small. As we've done over the past seven and a half years, we came together, brought everyone to the table and delivered for the people of this great state. And by doing so, we are leaving Arizona better and stronger than we found it."
It's part of what's being called an "all of the above" approach to securing an adequate water supply for the state for the next 100 years, according to Ducey's office.
The money will go towards providing loans and grants to water providers and entities; the purposes of that money will include: importing water into Arizona, conservation, efficiency and reuse, and developing new technologies.
Additionally, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority will be able to "acquire, store and sell new imported water as well as engage in private-public partnerships to help enable these projects," according to Ducey's office.
"We've been wise in our water conservation, efficiency and reuse projects, but now we need to go a step further," Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said in the press release. "Arizona's economy is booming and in order to sustain that growth, we need to look ahead. This water package does just that. My thanks to Governor Ducey and Sen. Kerr for their important work and continued support on this vital issue."