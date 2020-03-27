(The Center Square) – Telemedicine, or the receiving of care remotely by a medical professional, is now more broadly available to Arizona residents than ever after Gov. Doug Ducey executed an executive order to help fight the coronavirus.
The order declared “all health insurance plans regulated by the Arizona Department of Insurance are hereby required to provide coverage for all healthcare services that are provided through telemedicine if the healthcare service would be covered were it provided through an in-person visit between the enrollee and a healthcare provider.”
The order also placed limits on restrictions that would make telemedicine less profitable to health care providers and allows the patient to receive care from their home. The executive order does not affect Arizonans using Medicare but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expanded access under President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pushed telemedicine as a means of preventing medical centers and professionals from needless exposure to COVID-19 or other viruses.
“It’s very effective for working up the patient who may have no symptoms or minimal symptoms and wants to know if they have to go to the next level of care,” said Dr. Ronald S. Weinstein, director of the Arizona Telemedicine Program. “That’s a large number of people to filter out before they go to the next level and use resources that really have to be reserved for people in greater difficulty.”
During the pandemic, Weinstein said the order will protect both healthy Arizonans looking for routine care as well as medical professionals who could identify an infected patient before they’re in the waiting room.
After the COVID-19 dangers subside, the expanded availability expires but Weinstein expects a push to make the change permanent since low-income residents in rural areas would continue to benefit from increased telemedicine availability.
“That will become the law of the land after we get over this pandemic because it does work and patients are very satisfied with the convenience,” he said, adding that rural residents without broadband internet access could take advantage of local libraries that fashion a private space that would meet HIPAA compliance.
While Weinstein says customers who experience telemedicine for the first time generally prefer it over in-person visits in many cases, the technology seems to have some limits. A 2019 study from the Cleveland Clinic in Pediatrics found that of more than 12,000 telemedicine encounters, children with respiratory ailments were prescribed antibiotics in more than half of the telemedicine visits. They also found that the prescription for antibiotics likely inflated patient satisfaction.