(The Center Square) – Military families moving to Arizona will no longer have to pay the state for permission to work in their desired profession.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed two bills reducing licensing fees for veterans and their spouses.
The first of the two bipartisan bills is HB 2741, introduced by Rep. Joanne Osborne, R-Goodyear. Signed on July 1, the legislation waives state business license fees for honorably discharged veterans and their spouses. This makes Arizona one of only a handful of states to do so, according to a 2020 report from the Council of State Governments.
It appropriates $300,000 each year to the Department of Administration to make up for the shortfall in licensure fees the state expects to lose.
"In Arizona, career opportunities are widely available, and we should ensure military spouses are able to continue their careers in Arizona by waiving their licensing fees," said Rep. Osborne, "I appreciate my fellow legislators who passed this legislation and Governor Ducey for signing it into law."
HB 2741 pairs with previous actions under the Ducey Administration to ease the burdens on veterans for starting small businesses, which include the Arizona Roadmap to Veteran Employment, The Arizona Coalition for Military Families and the Veteran Toolkit.
"Through the Arizona Roadmap to Veteran Employment, we've seen how consistent employment can stabilize the military family," Retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director, said. "This fee waiver presents an important next step in knocking down barriers and creating a path to employment for service members, their spouses and veterans who have or are transitioning from military to civilian life."
The other legislation that was signed before this Fourth of July weekend was HB 2701, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City. The bill allows for a 25% reduced fee on hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans, as well as a 50% fee reduction to any Purple Heart Medal recipients.
"It's important that we continue to support those who have done so much to protect our nation: military veterans," said Biasiucci. "H.B. 2701 does that by reducing the cost of hunting and fishing licenses for veterans in Arizona. I'm pleased to see this legislation be signed into law by the Governor, and I thank everyone who showed their support."