(The Center Square) – Violent crimes in Arizona numbered 455.3 per every 100,000 residents of the state as of 2019, the 10th-highest rate among the 50 states, according to a new analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.
The total number of murders in Arizona in 2019 came in at 365, according to the 24/7 Wall St. analysis of FBI crime data, while the state’s poverty rate was estimated at 13.5%. The study’s authors pegged Phoenix as the most dangerous city in the state.
Nationwide, the violent crime rate for 2019 was found to be 366.7 incidents per 100,000 Americans, according to 24/7 Wall St. The violent crimes tracked in the study were aggravated assaults, robberies, sexual assault and murders or non-negligent manslaughters.
The poorest states also tend to have the highest rates of violent incidents, the study’s authors concluded. New England states, which have relatively high incomes and less poverty, were among the safest in the nation, while many lower-income Southern states had the highest violent crime rates, the analysis found.
The most dangerous cities in Hawaii and Alabama could not be pinpointed because of a lack of municipal crime data in those states, according to 24/7 Wall St.
---
Violent Crime Rates by State as of 2019
|Rank (50=Lowest)
|State
|Violent Crime Rate (per 100,000)
|Total 2019 Murders
|Incarceration Rate (per 100,000)
|Poverty Rate
|Most Dangerous City
|50
|Maine
|115.2
|20
|146
|10.9%
|Biddeford
|49
|New Hampshire
|152.5
|33
|197
|7.3%
|Manchester
|48
|Connecticut
|183.6
|104
|245
|10.0%
|New Haven
|47
|Vermont
|202.2
|11
|182
|10.2%
|Rutland
|46
|New Jersey
|206.9
|262
|210
|9.2%
|Camden
|45
|Virginia
|208.0
|426
|422
|9.9%
|Portsmouth
|44
|Kentucky
|217.1
|221
|516
|16.3%
|Louisville
|43
|Wyoming
|217.4
|13
|428
|10.1%
|Riverton
|42
|Rhode Island
|221.1
|25
|156
|10.8%
|Woonsocket
|41
|Idaho
|223.8
|35
|475
|11.2%
|Garden City
|40
|Utah
|235.6
|72
|206
|8.9%
|South Salt Lake
|39
|Minnesota
|236.4
|117
|176
|9.0%
|Minneapolis
|38
|Iowa
|266.6
|60
|293
|11.2%
|Council Bluffs
|37
|Mississippi
|277.9
|332
|636
|19.6%
|Laurel
|36
|Oregon
|284.4
|116
|353
|11.4%
|Astoria
|35
|North Dakota
|284.6
|24
|231
|10.6%
|Williston
|34
|Hawaii
|285.5
|48
|215
|9.3%
|--
|32 (tie)
|Ohio
|293.2
|538
|430
|13.1%
|Cleveland
|32 (tie)
|Wisconsin
|293.2
|175
|378
|10.4%
|Milwaukee
|31
|Washington
|293.9
|198
|250
|9.8%
|Tacoma
|30
|Nebraska
|300.9
|45
|289
|9.9%
|Omaha
|29
|Pennsylvania
|306.4
|669
|355
|12.0%
|Scranton
|28
|West Virginia
|316.6
|78
|381
|16.0%
|Huntington
|27
|Massachusetts
|327.6
|152
|133
|9.4%
|Springfield
|26
|Georgia
|340.7
|654
|507
|13.3%
|College Park
|25
|New York
|358.6
|558
|224
|13.0%
|Newburgh
|24
|Indiana
|370.8
|377
|399
|11.9%
|South Bend
|23
|North Carolina
|371.8
|632
|313
|13.6%
|Henderson
|22
|Florida
|378.4
|1,122
|444
|12.7%
|Florida City
|21
|Colorado
|381.0
|218
|341
|9.3%
|Sterling
|20
|South Dakota
|399.0
|17
|428
|11.9%
|Rapid City
|19
|Montana
|404.9
|27
|440
|12.6%
|Helena
|18
|Illinois
|406.9
|832
|302
|11.5%
|Sauk Village
|17
|Kansas
|410.8
|105
|342
|11.4%
|Wichita
|16
|Texas
|418.9
|1,409
|529
|13.6%
|Snyder
|15
|Delaware
|422.6
|48
|382
|11.3%
|Wilmington
|14
|Oklahoma
|431.8
|266
|639
|15.2%
|Muskogee
|13
|Michigan
|437.4
|556
|381
|13.0%
|Muskegon Heights
|12
|California
|441.2
|1,690
|310
|11.8%
|Stockton
|11
|Maryland
|454.1
|542
|305
|9.0%
|Baltimore
|10
|Arizona
|455.3
|365
|558
|13.5%
|Phoenix
|9
|Nevada
|493.8
|143
|413
|12.5%
|North Las Vegas
|8
|Missouri
|495.0
|568
|424
|12.9%
|St. Louis
|7
|Alabama
|510.8
|358
|419
|15.5%
|--
|6
|South Carolina
|511.3
|464
|353
|13.8%
|Greenwood
|5
|Louisiana
|549.3
|544
|680
|19.0%
|Opelousas
|4
|Arkansas
|584.6
|242
|586
|16.2%
|West Memphis
|3
|Tennessee
|595.2
|498
|384
|13.9%
|Memphis
|2
|New Mexico
|832.2
|181
|316
|18.2%
|Gallup
|1
|Alaska
|867.1
|69
|244
|10.1%
|Anchorage
Source: 24/7 Wall St.