(The Center Square) – More than $26 million will be given toward mental health programs for veterans and first responders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced.
According to a Veterans Affairs study, 230 veterans died in Arizona in 2019. An Arizona State University study from the same year found that veterans in the state were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians.
“If we as a state and a nation are serious about preventing suicide among our veterans, increased support for mental health screening and treatment after diagnosis is needed urgently,” the ASU report said.
Ducey’s appropriations are made in the hope of a different future for American mental health.
“In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Ducey on Dec. 21. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their well-being. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
The three programs that seek to benefit these groups include Heal the Hero Foundation, Unite Us software, and the Boulder Crest Foundation.
Heal the Hero Foundation will use the majority of the budget, with $20 million, toward expanding its programs. The foundation’s goal is to offer trauma recovery and stress resistance training as well as community education through an online platform.
Unite Us is a pre-existing software used by healthcare providers, governments and nonprofits to refer people to programs and respond with social care analytics. The state of Arizona will use $4.7 million to connect Unite Us with related agencies such as the Arizona Department of Veteran Services and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Recovery.
The Boulder Crest Foundation will receive $1.8 million to expand its “Struggle Well” training program alongside the post-traumatic growth academy.
For immediate mental health services, the Arizona Veteran Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found by calling 800-273-TALK and pressing option 1. Services are available 24/7, and additional help is offered free of cost.