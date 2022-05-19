(The Center Square) – With temperatures now exceeding more than 100 degrees in certain parts of the state, Arizona Public Service is partnering with various local organizations to provide heat-relief assistance for vulnerable populations.
The utility company will work with St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army, FSL, Solari, Inc., and Lyft to help provide air-conditioning repairs and replacements, emergency shelters, eviction protection, cooling & hydration stations, and transportation services.
“APS is committed to making a positive difference in our communities through partnerships with organizations who understand the unique needs of our state’s most vulnerable populations,” Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS, said in a press release. “It is through these collaborative efforts that we can ensure the biggest impact in addressing the most critical community needs.”
The heat-relief initiatives, first introduced in 2021, have expanded this year.
Here are some of the initiatives that will exist this year, according to the announcement from APS:
- Emergency Shelter & Eviction-Protection Program – In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, APS will help ensure families have a place to seek shelter either at home through eviction-prevention assistance or at their summer emergency shelter.
- Cooling and Hydration Stations – APS will support the statewide network of The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations with 18 sites throughout Arizona.
- 2-1-1 Arizona Transportation Program – Filling the transportation gap that exists for many when attempting to seek shelter from the heat, Solari, Inc. partnered with Lyft and APS to provide free rides to the nearest cooling shelter for eligible Arizonans who call 2-1-1 Arizona for assistance.
- Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program – In partnership with FSL, APS will help address heat-related health hazards for vulnerable households in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal, and Yuma counties by supporting emergency repair or replacement of air conditioning systems during the hot summer months.
Additionally, APS works with government and community organizations to provide income-eligible customers with energy-efficient home improvements through the Weatherization Assistance Program. The program can help lower energy bills all year and improve indoor air quality.
“From monthly discounts on electric bills to Crisis Bill Assistance, flexible payment arrangements, and the Safety Net program, APS is here to help customers year-round,” APS said in its press release. “During Arizona’s hottest months, this includes no disconnections for non-payment of residential accounts through Oct. 15.”
More information about APS’s heat-relief initiatives is available at aps.com/assistance.