(The Center Square) – Three public universities in Arizona plan on raising their tuition for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University plan to raise their in-state tuition between 2% and 3.5% for undergraduate students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Each school also plans to raise tuition for out-of-state students.
A committee of the Arizona Board of Regents will consider these proposals from the school’s presidents later this month. The committee will also hold a virtual public hearing on March 28 from 3-5 p.m. It will vote on these proposed hikes on April 7, 2022.
Arizona State University plans to raise in-state tuition for undergraduate students and graduate students alike by 2.5%. The rate would go from $11,348 to $11,618. For out-of-state students, there would be a 4% increase from $29,438 to $30,592. And international students would see a 5% increase – the largest of the hikes.
Meanwhile, the University of Arizona has some different proposed increases. In-state students would see a 2% tuition increase from $12,726 to $13,265. Out-of-state undergraduates, but not graduate students, would see a 5.6% tuition hike from $37,248 to $39,567. And the school would increase a few fees. These include the Health and Recreation Fee ($425 to $600) and the Student Services Fee ($150 to $285). Plus, College of Medicine students would see a tuition hike (1% in-state, 4.3% out-of-state), as would College of Veterinary Medicine students (3%).
And Northern Arizona University plans to increase everyone’s tuition by 3.5%. The new rates would be $12,274 for in-state undergrads, $27,535 for out-of-state undergrads, $12,639 for in-state graduate students, $29,189 for out-of-state graduate students, $28,535 for international undergraduate students, and $30,189 for international graduate students. The school also wants to increase residential housing rates by 3% and the cost of meal plans by 3.9%.
More information about the March 28 virtual public hearing on the matter is available at https://www.azregents.edu/board-committees/public-notices.