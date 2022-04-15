State of State Arizona

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, front, applaud new house members during his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol as Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, right, R-Mesa, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, applaud with the governor Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin / AP

(The Center Square) – The unemployment rate in Arizona continues to decline.

In March 2022, Arizona had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3%. This was slightly lower than the national unemployment rate at the same time, according to data released by the Arizona Commerce Authority this week.

The latest data continues a gradual decline in people seeking work since job seeking peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. March data marks a 0.3-point drop in the state's rate compared to February and a significant improvement over the unemployment rate of March 2021. Back then, the state had a 5.8% unemployment rate – 2.5 percentage points higher than it is now.

According to the Arizona Commerce Authority, the state's seasonal unemployment rate is the lowest in more than 45 years.

"These unemployment numbers are a direct result of economic policies that prioritize opportunity and growth," said Gov. Doug Ducey's Spokesman CJ Karamargin. "Under Governor Ducey's leadership, Arizona has become a jobs juggernaut. Companies large and small, young professionals, families - we're attracting newcomers in droves. Low taxes, low regulations and a business friendly environment matter. Anyone who thinks otherwise should just look at what's happening in Arizona."

Although the state has a low unemployment rate, its younger residents in the labor force aren't getting those jobs in many cases; the unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds is 20.1%, according to the report.

Arizona's unemployment rate this century peaked at 13.9% in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns that followed.

