A lone customer gets a carry out lunch from Chase's Diner April 23, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Owner Skip Chase maintained all his employees and raised their hourly pay to compensate for lost tips after his business went to carry-out only in compliance with Arizona's COVID-19, Coronavirus mandates. As of April 23, Chase's had lost over $20,000 since closing their in-house seating area in March and Chase had spent more than $9,000 in personal money to supplement his staff's payroll in an effort to remain open.