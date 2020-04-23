(The Center Square) – Nearly 72,000 Arizona residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, a drop from the week prior but a continuation of the five-week surge in claims as businesses considered nonessenitial shutter as a result of stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Labor released weekly unemployment claims data for last week, showing 26,668 fewer applications than the week prior, a 27 percent drop.
The numbers represent the third week of shutdowns mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ducey said this week that he’s been in communication with business leaders in preparation for reopening sectors of the economy.
More than 400,000 Arizona workers have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
The state’s contract, independent and “gig workers” being able to apply for unemployment could lead to a spike in applications but the state Department of Economic Security has yet to announce a timeline to open up benefits to that sector.
Nationally, the surge in unemployment continued into its fifth week. The Department of Labor announced 4.43 million claims for the week that ended April 18, down 810,000 from the week prior, when 5.25 million Americans filed.
Over the past five weeks, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as businesses continue to furlough workers if not shutter entirely.
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Thursday that the federal government is still extending additional relief for the unemployed and plans to ensure businesses are safely reopening.
“The Department of Labor is continuing to provide guidance and support to the States as they implement the enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, with 44 States now paying the $600 additional weekly benefit provided by the Act. The Department also continues to implement the paid leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and has now initiated hundreds of cases to ensure workers receive what they’re entitled to under the law,” he said. “As American businesses look to open up again under the guidelines presented by the White House last week, the Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to provide guidance and support to protect workers and ensure safe workplaces, backed up as necessary by appropriate use of OSHA’s enforcement authorities.”