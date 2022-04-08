(The Center Square) – Arizona Democratic U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were among a bipartisan group of senators who introduced legislation to ensure that President Joe Biden's administration coordinates and communicates with border communities and puts steps in place before repealing Title 42.
The bill would delay the administration's planned end to Title 42 for a minimum of 60 days following the end of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration. Once the national emergency ends, the Department of Homeland Security would have 30 days to submit a plan to Congress to mitigate the impact of any increased flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
"Arizona communities bear the brunt of the federal government's failure at our border, so we're stepping in and protecting border communities by ensuring the administration works hand-in-hand with local leaders, law enforcement, and non-profits to put a comprehensive, workable plan in place before lifting Title 42. I'll continue pushing for transparency and accountability from the administration to help secure the border, keep Arizona communities safe, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely," Sinema, Chair of the Border Management Subcommittee, said in a press release.
Kelly added that a comprehensive plan is needed for various reasons, including protecting public health.
"The Biden administration was wrong to set an end date for Title 42 without a comprehensive plan in place," he said. "It's why today we are introducing bipartisan legislation requiring this administration to implement a plan before lifting Title 42 that protects the public health and safety of our border communities and migrants. We need a secure, orderly, and humane response at our southern border and our bipartisan legislation holds the Biden administration accountable to that."
Other lawmakers sponsoring the measure include: James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, John Cornyn, R-Texas, Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, Jon Tester, D-Montana, Rob Portman. R-Ohio, Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and John Thune, R-South Dakota.
Additionally, Sinema and Kelly spoke with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the administration's Title 42 contingency plans. The Senators said that they think it will hurt migrants if Title 42's end does not come with a proper replacement plan.
Title 42 expulsions occur when the U.S. federal government removes people from the country who have recently been in a country where the infectious disease is present.