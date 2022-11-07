(The Center Square) – If the most recent Emerson College poll is any indication, the governor's race and U.S. Senate race in Arizona are both dead heats.
An Emerson poll released Friday has the races within the poll's 3% margin of error, and Republicans leading in both of them.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds a two-point lead in the race for governor over Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. The poll has Lake ahead with 49% support, while 47% say they back Hobbs. Two percent of voters say they remain undecided in this one. A majority of voters (57%) think that Lake will win the race, even if they do not support her.
The poll says that more very likely Arizona voters have an unfavorable view (50%) of Kari Lake than a favorable one (48%); 49% have a favorable view of Hobbs and 47% have an unfavorable view.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican candidate Blake Masters holds a tighter lead. He is up by one point on incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat. Masters leads 48% to 47%; 1% of voters say they remain undecided. Most voters (52%) think that Kelly will win the race, even if they do not support him.
The poll found that Arizona independents are breaking for Kelly over Masters, 50% to 42%. It also says that Kelly is more popular than Masters. It says that 52% of voters view Kelly as favorable while 46% have an unfavorable view; 50% have a favorable view of Masters, while 46% have an unfavorable view. Kelly has spent an outsized amount of campaign funds on television ads casting Masters in a negative light.
Arizona's very likely voters say the most important issues for them are: the economy (43% of voters), followed by "threats to democracy" (19%), abortion access (11%), and immigration (9%).