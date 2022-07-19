(The Center Square) – Members of the Arizona Congressional delegation have a request for the U.S. Department of Transportation: include Lucid Motors in the Electric Vehicle Working Group created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
A letter making this request, signed by seven of the nine U.S. Representatives from Arizona (all except Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs) touts the company's green credentials.
The letter notes that Lucid picked Casa Grande, Arizona, as the location for the first greenfield electric vehicle factory in North America. It also says that Lucid Motors is a strong job provider in rural Arizona.
"Americans want to see common sense steps taken to address supply chain challenges and rising prices and including Lucid in the working group will highlight how energy efficiency can help overcome these challenges," the lawmakers wrote. "Lucid's expertise in energy-efficient vehicles demonstrates that Americans can drive farther using less input materials, including critical minerals, and electricity."
The lawmakers pointed out that Lucid's Air Dream Edition has the best range of any electric vehicle ever (520 miles) – and that it trounces the competition by more than 100 miles. Plus, they say the vehicle can receive 300 miles of charge in 20 minutes in some models. And, they note that some models have bi-directional power delivery for vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-vehicle connections."
"Innovative technologies like those employed by Lucid are essential to accelerating electrification across the transportation sector nationwide," the lawmakers note. "We think it is incredibly important that an American manufacturer that specializes in and only produces electric vehicles be included in this working group, as it represents the future of the auto industry."