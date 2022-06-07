(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to invest in electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years.
The state is set to receive $76.5 million in federal dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program over the next five years. This will allow the department to establish publicly accessible EV charging stations along Arizona’s federal interstate highways.
“The first step of the plan will focus on deploying EV fast chargers along Arizona’s currently designated alternative fuel corridors - the interstate system - to reduce range anxiety and encourage vehicle purchasers to consider EVs as a viable alternative to gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles,” ADOT said in its release.
The state may put EV charging stations on non-federal highways in the coming years, if the funding becomes available, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Arizona has 924 EV charging stations. As of June 2021, DOE said Arizona had 28,770 registered EVs.
ADOT says that it hired AECOM Consultants to get input from the public and industry leaders about this topic – like the electric vehicle industry and utility companies.
ADOT says that it will seek comments and suggestions on its plan starting in August. This will include, among other things, surveys as well as online and in-person public meetings.
More information on ADOT’s plan is available at azdot.gov/EVplan.