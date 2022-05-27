(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Education announced targeted funding for English Language Learners via a partnership with education non-profit WestEd.
“Our state’s ability to thrive is dependent on every child receiving a quality education,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a press release. “We are confident through their experience working with educators, coupled with research-backed approaches, WestEd will be able to train teachers in highly effective practices for our state’s English language learning students.”
WestEd’s Quality Teaching for English Learners program hopes to engage groups of committed practitioners across Arizona in a multi-year systemic professional learning partnership model. The program will receive $10 million in funding.
“Participating educators will increase their capacity to recognize, design, and implement rigorous, generative instruction for all students that accelerates learning and allows them to reach their full potential,” the Arizona Department of Education said in its press release.
The educators will help English learners learn the language and with analytical practices as well. Additionally, they will get capacity-building support to allow this work at their school sites.
“Our WestEd staff has had the pleasure of working with the Arizona Department of Education’s leadership and practitioners to develop the English Language Proficiency Standards, the Language Development Approach, and the Structured English Immersion Program Models,” said Annette Gregg, Director of English Learner and Migrant Education Services at WestEd, in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to support educators as they move Arizona’s guiding documents into practice and enhance instruction for Multilingual Learners.”
WestEd’s programs have involved more than 300,000 students and 16,000 teachers from across the country.
These projects will be paid for with the American Rescue Plan funding. They’re part of Arizona’s ARP School and Community Grantees. These programs hope to help schools, students, educators, and families as they recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Arizona Department of Education.