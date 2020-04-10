(The Center Square) – The federal government is sending Arizona 100 more ventilators from the National Strategic Stockpile to prepare for what Gov. Doug Ducey’s office called a potential “worst-case scenario.”
The delivery comes weeks before when the state’s public health experts say Arizona’s expected cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in a province of China, is expected to peak.
“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership and responsiveness during this pandemic,” Ducey said in a Friday release. “As Arizona prepares for an anticipated peak of COVID-19 cases, these ventilators will add to our surge capacity and help us prepare in our tribal communities and elsewhere.”
The state had originally requested 5,000 ventilators from the federal stockpile but revised it down to 500 after seeing that supply was dwindling. New York, with thousands more cases, requested 30,000 ventilators from the national stockpile and have received 4,000 as of Wednesday, according to USA Today.
As of Friday, Arizona’s Department of Health Services lists 3,112 known COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths. Dr. Cara Christ, the state’s lead coordinator for the response effort, said in late March that they predict mid-to-late April to be the time when the state’s case volume peaks.
Ducey said in the release that special attention will be given to the Navajo Nation, which has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
“Our tribal communities remain top of mind. I’ve been in touch with Navajo President Nez and Vice President Lizer about the need for additional supplies, personnel and ventilators,” he said.
“Arizona is committed to assisting all our tribes and providing all the state and federal resources they need to fight COVID-19 and protect their people.”
Ducey thanked Sen. Martha McSally for helping to facilitate the additional supply, saying that Arizona will hopefully never need the additional machines.
“Our goal is that we will never need these ventilators and can eventually send them to other regions of the country, but this action by President Trump and Vice President Pence will help ensure Arizona is prepared for a worst-case scenario.”