(The Center Square) – The Arizona technology industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing economic catalysts for the state. Hosting more than 250,000 jobs, technology employees make up 8.2 percent of Arizona's workforce and contribute $32.2 billion to the state economy.
The latest quarterly report from the Arizona Technology Council, the Technology Industry Impact Report, reveals that 9,563 technology companies are currently operating in Arizona. The average industry wage is $86,303, 1.1 times the national average. Wages have risen 5.42 percent over the past year.
And the word of tech's growth and stability is spreading – 29 percent of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates are remaining in Arizona to work.
Arizona's technology industry had 3.74 percent job growth over the past year. Total technology wages exceeded $20 billion.
The industry has also been resilient during the coronavirus pandemic.
"While some companies are experiencing a downturn in business due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona’s technology sector has become well-diversified," Steve Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, told The Center Square. "This will allow the technology industry sector to remain resilient and recover quickly. Most manufacturers have continued to operate all through the pandemic. Most other technology companies pivoted quickly and successfully to working from home."
Arizona is taking the lead in several technology sectors, including aerospace and defense, autonomous and electric vehicles, edtech, fintech, semiconductor manufacturing and smart-city innovations.
State government has welcomed testing of autonomous and electric vehicles. Investments from companies include Waymo, Intel, Uber and Nikola, which opened its new headquarters and research and development facilities in Phoenix this past year.
"The company has the potential to completely change the electric vehicle industry with revolutionary battery advancements, and it’s expected to bring thousands of jobs to our technology sector," Zylstra said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company recently announced plans to build a $12 billion facility in Arizona, bringing with it 1,600 new jobs. Intel is another semiconductor manufacturer in Arizona and its fabrication facility is almost complete. Semiconductor manufacturers generate one-third of Arizona trade volume.
More than 50 education technology companies have selected Arizona for their headquarters, making it it largest edtech sector in the nation. According to Harvard Business Review, the industry is expected to grow $252 billion this year.
"I expect to continue seeing explosive growth for years to come," Zylstra said. "Arizona is well on its way to becoming one of the nation’s top technology hubs."