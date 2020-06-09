(The Center Square) – Arizona is on track to be better off financially than the grim picture state budget projections painted earlier this year.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee released their preliminary revenue collections data Tuesday, showing that May's receipts, while still down from the prior year, didn't see the severe shortfall that was expected due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
May sales tax revenue reflects April purchases. It also represents the first full month of shutdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19. While the state's $391.5 million in estimated revenue is a nearly ten percent drop from May 2019, the figure is significantly higher than they had previously expected.
"This decline is significantly lower than the projected decline of [42.6]% for the month," the report said. "The lower-than-expected decline in Sales Tax generated a forecast gain of $143 million, which was most of the state's overall gain during May."
Negating some of the losses from the state's frozen hospitality industry was the construction sector, where business receipts grew 13.7 percent.
The state's income tax collections, which also reflects April collections, was estimated at $309.7 million. That's less than half than May 2019 but still higher than what the committee forecast.
The upward revisions could contribute to a smaller total shortfall for the state's annual tax revenue than forecast, they said.
"While the recent revenue gains have the potential to reduce the $[1.1] billion shortfall, any change in the overall budget projections will depend not only on the April and May revenue gains but also potential changes in the FY 2021 4-sector consensus revenue forecast," they said.
State lawmakers, predicting a sharp drop in tax revenue due to the pandemic, passed a "skinny budget," which reduced total expenditures by 15 percent of general fund spending.
The committee plans to release much clearer numbers later in June.